Tangentia Makes an Impact With its Latest AIM FOR IMPACT Branding Campaign

New campaign focuses on resiliency and rapid transformation Goa, India– Business Wire India Global digital transformation company Tangentia announced its latest branding campaign: "AIM FOR IMPACT" in support of the global push for rapid digital transformations. The new campaign uses animal symbology to emphasize the need for adaptability and change. AIM FOR IMPACT urges businesses to view and use the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to achieve their full potential by adopting transformative technologies, such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The campaign, which was created by leading brand agency Dranding Consulting, celebrates animals and their survival instinct. See the campaign's film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fPVxKgPJmtY "COVID-19 has single handedly been the biggest influencer of digital transformation to date, and businesses that do not adopt efficient and agile digital solutions will stand to lose out on future growth opportunities and run the risk of becoming stagnant or extinct," said Vijay Thomas, CEO of Tangentia.

Watch Vijay reveal the campaign: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s8jYy0gnyVg "Our new go-to market strategy asks customers to AIM for more—to aspire higher, innovate faster, and to not be afraid to adopt new technology and processes to Make It Happen," said Ashley Nathan, Director of Marketing for Tangentia. According to Co-founder of Dranding Consulting, Floyd Tavares, "AIM for IMPACT, was conceptualised keeping in mind the ethos of Tangentia, which provides its clients with solutions that build efficiency, accuracy, and agility, so clients are always ready to take on challenges and maximise business opportunities to create an impact." About Tangentia Tangentia is a global digital transformation company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. It has over 16 years of experience in automation, B2B and digital integration solutions. The company has efficiently managed cloud documentation for customers globally, including 12 Fortune 500 customers and leading Indian brands like Reliance Retail and Indus Motors. Tangentia platforms handle over 10 billion USD/year in B2B and B2C transactions. Tangentia was recently listed in the Top 10 most valuable Digital Transformation companies of 2020 by Analytics Insight Magazine and Awarded Excellence in Business Automation by Automation Anywhere. Visit www.Tangentia.com to learn more. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Aim to Transform Quickly