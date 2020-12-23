Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday increased by Rs 12 to Rs 2,003 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by firm spot demand

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in January traded up by Rs 12, or 0.6 per cent, to Rs 2,003 per quintal with an open interest of 67490 lots

Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices here.