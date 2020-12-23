China Southern Airlines suspends direct flight to and from UK - state media

China Southern Airlines suspends direct flight to and from UK - state mediaReuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-12-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 15:20 IST
China Southern Airlines, the country's largest airline by passenger numbers, will suspend direct flights to and from London from Dec. 24 to Jan. 7, state radio reported on Wednesday. Countries across the globe are shutting their borders to Britain after the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain.
China Southern has been operating one weekly flight between its hub Guangzhou and London.