China Southern Airlines suspends direct flight to and from UK - state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-12-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 15:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

China Southern Airlines, the country's largest airline by passenger numbers, will suspend direct flights to and from London from Dec. 24 to Jan. 7, state radio reported on Wednesday. Countries across the globe are shutting their borders to Britain after the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain.

China Southern has been operating one weekly flight between its hub Guangzhou and London.

