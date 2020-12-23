GoAir to operate daily Coimbatore-Mumbai flight from Thursday

As part of its expansion plans, GoAir of the Wadia group would link Mumbai with Coimbatore with a daily direct flight from Thursday, a top company official said on Wednesday. GoAir CEO Kaushil Khona told reporters the flight would depart from Mumbai at 12.40 PM and arrive here at 2.30 PM.

In the return direction, he said the flight would depart at 3 PM and land in Mumbai at 4.50 PM. Asked about the future plans of the company, Khona said it would operate flight from here to Bengaluru and Pune, and also a link flight to Delhi shortly.

''Our entry into Coimbatore is in line with the growth strategy that we adopted for domestic markets. The domestic air travel demand is witnessing a continued recovery, with passengers increasing 10 per cent month-on-month to around 63.54 lakh in November,'' he said. ''Responding to the demand, we are delighted to announce the launch of new daily direct services to Coimbatore, which is a significant step for GoAir and demonstrates the continuous endeavour to provide greater choice and better connections for the passengers,'' he said.

GoAirs direct flight connecting Mumbai with Coimbatore would facilitate further growth in business and tourism between these cities, Khona said. Passengers can also choose from an exciting range of GoHoliday packages from Coimbatore at affordable rates, he said.

Passengers can enjoy two nights and three days in Kodaikanal, which include return airfares, three-star accommodation with breakfast, airport transfers and sightseeing, he said. GoHoliday packages are also available from Coimbatore to Ooty and one can explore a combination of Ooty and Kodaikanal, he said.