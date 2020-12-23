Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's fresh food supply at risk until Dover backlog cleared

British supplies of some fresh food, mainly fruit and vegetables, are at risk of running out until a backlog of trucks at the port of Dover is cleared and links with France return to normal, the UK retail industry said on Wednesday. A partial blockade by France to try to contain a new highly infectious coronavirus variant has left thousands of trucks stranded in Dover, Britain's main gateway to Europe, in the run-up to Christmas.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:44 IST
Britain's fresh food supply at risk until Dover backlog cleared
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

British supplies of some fresh food, mainly fruit and vegetables, are at risk of running out until a backlog of trucks at the port of Dover is cleared and links with France return to normal, the UK retail industry said on Wednesday.

A partial blockade by France to try to contain a new highly infectious coronavirus variant has left thousands of trucks stranded in Dover, Britain's main gateway to Europe, in the run-up to Christmas. Paris and London agreed late on Tuesday that drivers carrying a negative COVID-19 test result could board ferries for Calais.

A British minister said the military would start testing drivers, but that it would take time to clear the backlog, hammering Britain's most important trade route for food days before it leaves the European Union's orbit. "It is good news for consumers as the French borders have now reopened, however it is essential that lorries get moving across the border as quickly as possible," said Andrew Opie, director of food & sustainability at the British Retail Consortium (BRC), which represents more than 170 major retailers including the big supermarkets.

"Until the backlog is cleared and supply chains return to normal, we anticipate issues with the availability of some fresh goods," he said. The BRC and Britain's two biggest supermarket groups, Tesco and Sainsbury's, have been warning since Monday that gaps will start to appear on store shelves unless transport ties with mainland Europe were quickly restored.

The main products seen at risk are lettuce, salad leaves, cauliflowers, broccoli, citrus fruit, raspberries and strawberries. Supermarket groups have said they have plenty of supplies for the Christmas holiday but are concerned about availability next week, particularly if no free trade deal with the EU is secured by Jan. 1.

They are facing record Christmas demand because of COVID-19 restrictions on the hospitality industry and on travel and there are fears of panic buying. However, they have said customer behaviour has in the main been rational so far with shoppers supplementing their normal Christmas purchases with one or two extra items, such as pasta and toilet roll.

Despite this, Tesco has reintroduced some customer buying limits on toilet roll, hand wash, rice and eggs. It already had limits on flour, dried pasta, baby wipes and anti-bacterial wipes.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Allegations against priest & nun "unbelievable", says the church

The Knanaya Catholic Church on Wednesday termed as unbelievable, the allegations against its priest and a nun, convicted of murder by a CBI court in the Sister Abhaya case, as it said they have the right to go for an appeal and prove their ...

Afghan official: Bomb, shooting attacks in Kabul kill 3

Separate bombing and shooting attacks in Afghanistans capital left at least three people dead on Wednesday, including the head of an independent elections watchdog, officials said. The attacks are the latest amid relentless violence in the ...

Maharashtra govt allows EWS reservation for Marathas

In a major relief for Marathas, the Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday decided to provide reservation to the community under the Economically Weaker Sections EWS category for educational admissions and jobs. The 10 per cent EWS quota is earma...

Entertainment News Roundup: Colorful 'Wonder Woman 1984' hits theaters, and living rooms, on Christmas; Tom Hanks saddles up for first Western in 'News of the World' It's taken and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Colorful Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters, and living rooms, on ChristmasComic book hero Wonder Woman returns to the screen on Christmas Day with a hefty mission bring holiday cheer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020