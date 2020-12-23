Left Menu
Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said on Wednesday it has stopped production at its Greater Noida facility to realign its manufacturing operations with the goal of improving business efficiency.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 18:00 IST
Honda Cars stops production at Greater Noida manufacturing facility
The current market conditions remain unpredictable for the industry at large. Image Credit: ANI

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said on Wednesday it has stopped production at its Greater Noida facility to realign its manufacturing operations with the goal of improving business efficiency. "In order to maintain sustainability of operations by leveraging production and supply chain efficiencies, HCIL has decided to consolidate manufacturing operations for vehicles and components at its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan with immediate effect for all domestic sales and exports," it said in a statement.

"The company has stopped the production in Greater Noida plant. All head office functions, India R&D centre and spare parts operations will continue at Greater Noida." Gaku Nakanishi, HCIL President and CEO, said despite an uptick in sales in the last three months, the current market conditions remain unpredictable for the industry at large.

"The impact of Covid-19 has pressed us to strengthen our constitution, and to achieve the same, HCIL has decided to consolidate its manufacturing operations by making the Tapukara plant a unified manufacturing base," he said. Nakanishi said HCIL continues to believe in the resilience of the Indian economy and hope for a quicker recovery of the market.

"India is an extremely important market in Honda's global strategy and HCIL is committed to bring its latest and advanced technology models including electrified vehicles in future." (ANI)

