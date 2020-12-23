Left Menu
UTI Small Cap Fund NFO garners Rs 920 cr

The scheme -- UTI Small Cap Fund--attracted more than 86,000 applications during the NFO period from December 2-16 garnering more than Rs 920 crore, the fund house said in a statement.The excellent mobilisation in the NFO of UTI Small Cap Fund is a reflection of the continued trust reposed by investors in UTI Mutual Fund, its fund management capabilities and in its robust systems and processes, said Imtaiyazur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer, UTI AMC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 18:33 IST
UTI Small Cap Fund NFO garners Rs 920 cr

UTI Asset Management Company on Wednesday said it has raised over Rs 920 crore through a new fund offer (NFO) of its small cap fund. The scheme -- UTI Small Cap Fund--attracted more than 86,000 applications during the NFO period from December 2-16 garnering more than Rs 920 crore, the fund house said in a statement.

''The excellent mobilisation in the NFO of UTI Small Cap Fund is a reflection of the continued trust reposed by investors in UTI Mutual Fund, its fund management capabilities and in its robust systems and processes,'' said Imtaiyazur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer, UTI AMC. UTI Small Cap Fund is an open-ended equity scheme which will predominantly invest in small cap stocks.

The scheme will re-open for subscription and redemption for an ongoing basis from December 23. The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities of small cap companies.

