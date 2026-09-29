Motor Racing-Alonso extends contract with Aston Martin for 2027 season

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 16:54 IST
Motor Racing-Alonso extends contract with Aston Martin for 2027 season

Aston ​Martin Aramco ​announced on Tuesday ‌that they ​had reached an agreement to ‌extend Fernando Alonso's contract for the 2027 season, adding that Lance Stroll ‌would partner him in their ‌driver line-up for the coming year. Alonso, 45, acknowledged in a video on ⁠Aston ​Martin's ⁠social media that he had taken his ⁠time to consider whether he ​would continue his career, but said ⁠he was happy to carry on ⁠racing ​at the top level in Formula One.

"I still feel ⁠fast, motivated, and a huge passion ⁠for ⁠Formula One and the sport," said Alonso.

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