Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves signing of revised bilateral air service agreements with Afghanistan, Philippines

Such a revised agreement has the potential to spur greater trade, investment, tourism and cultural exchanges between India and the two countries in tune with the developments in the civil aviation sector, the statement added.While all scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic, special flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat mission since May and under air bubble arrangements since July.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 18:43 IST
Cabinet approves signing of revised bilateral air service agreements with Afghanistan, Philippines

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of revised air service agreements between India and Afghanistan as well as India and the Philippines, said an official statement. If a country wants to operate passenger flights to another country, a ''bilateral air services agreement'' has to be negotiated to decide how many airlines, port of entries and total flights (or seats) per week can be allowed between the two nations, it said. The official statement said the revised air services agreement signifies an important landmark in the civil aviation relations between India and the two countries. Such a revised agreement has the potential to spur greater trade, investment, tourism and cultural exchanges between India and the two countries in tune with the developments in the civil aviation sector, the statement added.

While all scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic, special flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat mission since May and under air bubble arrangements since July. India has formed air bubble arrangements with more than 22 countries. Under an air bubble agreement between two nations, airlines of both the countries can operate special flights between their territories with certain restrictions.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Want to finish with more goals and assists than games this season: Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has said that he wants more assists and goals than the number of games in 2021. Fernandes has quickly cemented his place in Uniteds starting XI, having made the switch from Sporting CP to United ...

Left exploited farmers in Tripura, Kerala, Bengal; their stand on farm laws hypocritical: BJP

Terming the Left parties stand on the three farm laws hypocritical, the BJP on Wednesday accused them of exploiting the farmers while in power in Tripura, Kerala and West Bengal. Wherever the Left parties were in power, there was nothing le...

ED attaches Rs 255-cr assets in agri loan fraud case of Maharashtra

Properties worth Rs 255 crore have been attached in connection with a money laundering probe linked to a case of alleged agricultural loan fraud and duping of farmers in Maharashtra, the Enforcement Directorate said on Wednesday. Assets wor...

Bombay Rayon Fashions to hive off Tarapur unit as part of restructuring plan

Fabrics and garments manufacturer Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd BRFL has said it would hive off its Tarapur yarn dyeing and fabric processing unit to its subsidiary company BRFL Textiles Private ltd, under slump sale as part of its restructurin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020