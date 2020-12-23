Left Menu
Development News Edition

PE inflows to realty seen growing 30% to $6b in 2021: Report

The next wave of investments will be driven by warehousing, affordable housing and data centres apart from commercial office which will continue to see steady improvement, says the report.A likely repair of the bruised economy, improving trade relations, policy support and progress on the vaccination front, are the key factors that would drive the sentiment henceforth and the sector may attract 30 per cent more PE funds in 2021 at USD 6 billion, says the report.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:58 IST
PE inflows to realty seen growing 30% to $6b in 2021: Report

Improving economic sentiment, enabling policies and growth in key emerging sectors may help attract 30 per cent more private equity funds at USD 6 billion in the realty sector next year compared to 2020, says a report. PE investments into the realty space is expected to dropped to USD 4.6 billion in 2020 due to decline in the overall economic activity hit by the pandemic-driven lockdowns, according to a report by global property consultancy Savills India. The next wave of investments will be driven by warehousing, affordable housing and data centres apart from commercial office which will continue to see steady improvement, says the report.

A likely repair of the bruised economy, improving trade relations, policy support and progress on the vaccination front, are the key factors that would drive the sentiment henceforth and the sector may attract 30 per cent more PE funds in 2021 at USD 6 billion, says the report. The warehousing and logistics segment have been among the most resilient asset classes during pandemic. Warehouse leasing is seen rising 60 per cent in 2021 over 2020. The agency expects USD 300 million, up 17 per cent more, of PE money flowing into the industrial and warehousing segment in 2021. From 2000 to 2015 almost 60 per cent of PE money flew into the residential segment until the focus of fund managers shifted to ready office assets from 2014 and this segment has attracted around 40 per cent of the money. The past two-three years have seen notable interest in newer asset classes like student housing, data centres, warehousing and opportunistic assets, notes the report.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-origin man charged with cyberstalking woman, threatening her with rape and murder

An Indian-origin man in the US has been arrested and charged with cyberstalking a woman, whom he harassed using several social media accounts and emails and solicited others to rape, murder and decapitate her in exchange for Bitcoin. Desmon...

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow rise as weekly jobless claims dip; Nasdaq retreats

The SP 500 and the Dow rose on Wednesday as jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week, while the Nasdaq retreated from a record high close on losses in heavyweight technology stocks.The markets also appeared to have shrugged off a threat f...

CBI charge-sheets Principal of NDA Khadakwasla for allegedly cheating defense ministry

The CBI has charge-sheeted the Principal of the prestigious National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Om Prakash Shukla for allegedly making false claims about his teaching experience in his application to the Union Public Service Commission 1...

1,299 inmates in Chhattisgarh jails contracted COVID-19: Govt

As many as 1,299 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus in 28 jails of Chhattisgarh so far and six have died of the infection, the state government informed the legislative Assembly on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question by se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020