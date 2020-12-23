Left Menu
"British made huge concessions" in Brexit trade talks, French source says

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-12-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 23:19 IST
A French official said on Wednesday Britain had made significant concessions in Brexit trade talks over the past two days, as negotiators inched closer to clinching a deal.

"The British have made huge concessions in the negotiations in the past 48 hours," the source, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

On fishing in particular, the latest British position was "far" from the 3-year access to British waters and 80% reduction in quotas offered by London a week ago, the source added, without elaborating.

