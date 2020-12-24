Two killed in road accident in UP's Sambhal

Two women were killed and four others injured when a pickup van hit their car on the Sambhal-Gajraula Road in Nakhasa area in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, police said on Thursday

Ikra (22) and Shivli (24) died in the accident that took place around 11 pm on Wednesday near Kurawali village, they said

Four others suffered injuries and were admitted to hospital, police said. The van driver fled the scene after the accident, they added.