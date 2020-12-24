Left Menu
Development News Edition

Volkswagen to hike Polo, Vento prices in India by up to 2.5 pc next month

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 12:24 IST
Volkswagen to hike Polo, Vento prices in India by up to 2.5 pc next month
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

German carmaker Volkswagen on Thursday said it will hike prices of its hatchback Polo and mid-sized sedan Vento in India by up to 2.5 percent from next month

The company joins other automobile manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki India, Nissan, Renault India, Honda Cars, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ford India, Isuzu, BMW India, Audi India, and Hero MotoCorp, which have already announced that they would hike prices from January due to increased input costs. ''Effective January 2021, Volkswagen India announces a price revision of up to 2.5 percent across the Polo and Vento models in lieu to the rising input costs,'' a spokesperson of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said in a statement

The company sells Polo and Vento with prices starting from Rs 5.88 lakh and Rs 8.94 lakh, respectively.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Innersloth's Among Us now most popular game ever in terms of monthly players

Innersloths online multi-player game Among Us had roughly half a billion monthly active users in November 2020, making it the most popular game ever in terms of monthly players, according to a report by market research firm SuperData.As per...

Goa set for Christmas celebration with COVID-19 norms in place

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Goa is all set to usher in Christmas festivities from Thursday midnight with beaches already crowded and markets abuzz with last-minute shopping by parishioners. Churches and chapels in Goa, which comprises about...

2 held with brown sugar in Maharashtra's Virar

Crime Branch Unit 3 of Palghar district has arrested 2 people from Pushpanagar bus depot in Virar after 100 grams of brown sugar was allegedly recovered from their possession.The estimated value of seized brown sugar is around Rs 2,50,000.T...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Cuomo NY considering limited fans for Bills playoff gameNew York state officials are evaluating a proposal by the Buffalo Bills that would allow 6,700 fans at their home playoff game nex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020