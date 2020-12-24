Volkswagen to hike Polo, Vento prices in India by up to 2.5 pc next month

Volkswagen to hike Polo, Vento prices in India by up to 2.5 pc next monthPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 12:24 IST
German carmaker Volkswagen on Thursday said it will hike prices of its hatchback Polo and mid-sized sedan Vento in India by up to 2.5 percent from next month
The company joins other automobile manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki India, Nissan, Renault India, Honda Cars, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ford India, Isuzu, BMW India, Audi India, and Hero MotoCorp, which have already announced that they would hike prices from January due to increased input costs. ''Effective January 2021, Volkswagen India announces a price revision of up to 2.5 percent across the Polo and Vento models in lieu to the rising input costs,'' a spokesperson of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said in a statement
The company sells Polo and Vento with prices starting from Rs 5.88 lakh and Rs 8.94 lakh, respectively.
