Marwari Catalysts Ventures expand their team in Gujarat with the youngest co-founder and investor Rachit Poddar

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI/SRV Media): Marwari Catalysts Ventures is delighted to announce the joining of Rachit Poddar, their youngest co-founder and investor. Rachit will be tasked to achieve the vision of building a powerful startup ecosystem in Tier II and Tier III cities through global collaborations. India's startup boom is being fuelled by the zealous nature of the youth combined with energy and optimism. Likewise, Marwari Catalysts firmly believe that the startup generation of today will dramatically reshape the entrepreneurial DNA of the country.

"I believe strongly in Marwari Catalysts's vision, it's people and future potential. I have a strong faith in this firm's ability to be a winner in our fast-changing industry through growth, innovation and strong capital allocation. Through this collaboration with MCATs, I intend to enable the young entrepreneurs coming from the smaller towns of India, who do not get similar opportunities that their peers in bigger cities or metros get. I am confident that we will be able to discover the next big thing from a Tier II or Tier III town," said Rachit Poddar, reflecting on his joining. "I look forward to working closely with Sushil Sharma and Devesh Rakhecha to continue delivering strong outcomes for our clients and shareholders, further strengthening our startup ecosystem and achieving the tremendous potential of our firm. There is a great opportunity to build on the momentum Marwari Catalysts has created and I am excited to help continue that success," he added.

The vastly experienced team at Marwari Catalysts include 21 CAs, 15 IIT graduates, 10 IIM graduates, and 100 Angel Investors. The team offers services such as -- Acceleration, Funding, Mentoring, Networking, and Community Building. Despite being founded less than two years ago, Marwari Catalysts Ventures have already cemented a place in the market. Up till now, the Rajasthan based growth accelerator has incubated 40 plus startups while also owning stakes in more than 16 startups. Marwari Catalysts Ventures is supported by a group of Angel Investors from all walks of life equipped with market knowledge and valuable connections. "We are thrilled to have Rachit on board. His insights will prove valuable as we continue to execute our plan to build a robust infrastructure for startups across India. In today's date, with the majority of our investment capabilities aligned to future growth ideas, Marwari Catalysts Ventures is very well positioned to build on the strong momentum in our ecosystem and with the presence of young blood like Rachit at this stage, it will definitely fuel our expansion and together we'll lay the foundation for hyper-growth in 2021.," said Sushil Sharma, Founder and CEO at Marwari Catalysts Ventures, on Rachit Poddar's joining.

Delighted with the new joining, Devesh Rakhecha, Founder and COO said "We have always known that age is truly no bar for those who have set out to carve a unique niche for themselves and Rachit is one of them. He is a person with a clear vision and an even clearer focus with a zeal to convert his passions to something more concrete that prodded him on the path of emerging as an enterprising soul." "Today the level of energy and positivity he carries is something which is required by our startup ecosystem and I am glad that he is associated with us now. So while today's announcement is a glass raising milestone in itself, this partnership is what will help us to accelerate and expand upon a vision to which we have been committed since the beginning," Devesh Rakhecha added.

To further claim the top spot in the market, Marwari Catalysts Ventures are honoured to have Rachit Poddar help in achieving the goals.