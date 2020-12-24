Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banks will focus on cash flow-based lending in future: UCO Bank's Ajay Vyas

Moving on from ratings criteria for grant of loans, banks are likely to focus on cash flow-based lending in times to come, a top executive of UCO Bank has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 14:12 IST
Banks will focus on cash flow-based lending in future: UCO Bank's Ajay Vyas
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Moving on from ratings criteria for grant of loans, banks are likely to focus on cash flow-based lending in times to come, a top executive of UCO Bank has said. ''Banks will focus on cash flow based lending in times to come and this has already been started by SBI,'' Ajay Vyas, Executive Director, UCO Bank said at a virtual panel discussion on Redefining Corporate Financing in New Normal organized by PHD Chamber on December 23, 2020.

Various SBI officials have advocated for cash flow-based lending models over the traditional asset-based or ratings-based ones. In cash flow lending, a financial institution grants a loan that is backed by the recipient's past and future cash flows.

Vyas further noted that the turn around time (TAT) for grant of loans need to come down and emphasized that it is important to move on from ratings criteria for grant of loans. According to Vyas, Artificial Intelligence, algorithms, prediction analysis are the future of lending norms for banks to follow.

Speaking on banks' exposure to realty sector through Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), the DMD, Commercial Credit Group-II (North& South), State Bank of India Thekepat Keshav Kumar said ''it is wrong to say that banks were lending to NBFCs and indirectly to the real estate companies as very less NBFCs have stakes in the real estate sector''. PHDCCI President Sanjay Aggarwal said those who deserve and are in dire need of funds need to be granted loans even as checks and balances may be put on more stringently.

It is important to promote businesses, he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Cricket Australia declares Melbourne as standby venue for Sydney Test

Cricket Australia on Thursday said Melbourne has been placed on standby to host the third Test between India and Australia if Sydneys COVID-19 situation renders it untenable despite efforts being made to continue with the original schedule....

Indian healthcare platform Aanya Wellness expands its presence in Indonesia in collaboration with noDokter

Aanya Wellness a homegrown preventive healthcare startup, is all set to cater to the Indonesian market in collaboration with noDokter. Having enabled millions in India, through its health focused initiatives and consulting in this year, it ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Brexit deal anticipation fuels stocks and sterling

Stocks rallied and the British pound gained on Thursday as Britain and the European Union closed in on a free-trade deal and investors wagered on a global economic recovery. Britain and the European Union were hammering out the final detail...

Odisha to construct world-class hockey stadium at Rourkela

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced that a new world-class hockey stadium would be constructed at Rourkela in Sundargarh district as part of preparations for the 2023 Hockey World Cup which will be hosted by the state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020