French medical regulator approves COVID-19 vaccine

French medical regulator approves COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Paris | Updated: 24-12-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 15:53 IST
French medical regulator HAS said on Thursday it has approved the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for France's vaccination rollout, after the European Medicines Agency gave its go-ahead on Monday.
"The vaccine can be used for people aged 16 and over, including elderly", the regulator says.
Also Read: French minister says EU mandate in UK talks will not change - RTE
- READ MORE ON:
- French