Left Menu
Development News Edition

French medical regulator approves COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-12-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 15:53 IST
French medical regulator approves COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

French medical regulator HAS said on Thursday it has approved the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for France's vaccination rollout, after the European Medicines Agency gave its go-ahead on Monday.

"The vaccine can be used for people aged 16 and over, including elderly", the regulator says.

Also Read: French minister says EU mandate in UK talks will not change - RTE

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ransomware 2.0: India and Australia logged the highest number of incidents across APAC region

New Delhi India, December 24 ANI Bloomingdale Global cybersecurity company Kaspersky recently revealed in a virtual conference that 2020s cybersecurity disease is targeted ransomware. Also dubbed as Ransomware 2.0, this type of attack goes ...

Democrats want rushed vote on Trump's $2,000 coronavirus aid checks

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday aim to win quick passage of legislation providing 2,000 in direct payments to Americans as part of a coronavirus economic relief initiative after President Donald Trump unexpectedly...

Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of Sunshine Global Agro, others

Markets regulator Sebi has ordered attachment of bank and demat accounts of Sunshine Global Agro and its directors to recover dues totalling over Rs 1 crore. The recovery proceedings have been initiated against the entities after they faile...

Laptops, desktop sales see 'renaissance;' shortages won't ease until 2022

The world stocked up on laptop and desktop computers in 2020 at a level not seen since the iPhone debuted in 2007, and manufacturers still are months away from fulfilling outstanding orders, hardware industry executives and analysts said.Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020