Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police creates fast-moving green corridor for ambulance carrying heart for transplant at AIIMS

The traffic police swung into action and immediately deputed officers and a green corridor was planned, a senior police officer said.The traffic inspectors piloted the ambulance throughout the route of 18.5 km starting from Terminal-2 to AIIMS.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 18:56 IST
Delhi Police creates fast-moving green corridor for ambulance carrying heart for transplant at AIIMS

The Delhi Police on Thursday provided a fast-moving green corridor of over 18 km for an ambulance carrying a live heart from the airport to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, officials said. The heart was flown in from Vadodara and took 12 minutes to reach the hospital from the airport Terminal-2, they said.

According to the police, the AIIMS informed them that a human heart under ventricular assist device is being flown from Vadodara to Delhi for heart transplant surgery and that a fast-moving green corridor is required from the airport to AIIMS Hospital to avoid wastage of time. The traffic police swung into action and immediately deputed officers and a green corridor was planned, a senior police officer said.

The traffic inspectors piloted the ambulance throughout the route of 18.5 km starting from Terminal-2 to AIIMS. It took 12 minutes for the vehicle to reach its destination, which would otherwise take anything between 35-40 minutes, the officer added..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks police stand on plea for SIT probe into death of man forced to sing national anthem

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought response of the police on a plea seeking an SIT probe into the death of a man who, according to a viral video, was allegedly beaten up by police officers and forced to sing the national anthem in his inj...

J-K records 291 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Jammu and Kashmirs COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,19,344 on Thursday with 291 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 1,860 as seven more people succumbed to the disease, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 147 were from the Kashmi...

PM Modi to flag off first driverless train on Dec 28; launch NCMC for Airport Line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to flag off the countrys first ever fully-automated driverless train service which will be on the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro on December 28, the DMRC said on Thursday. The 37-km Magenta Line connects ...

Products-specific warehouses to come up at ports, national waterways

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways MoPSW on Thursday said it will set up product-specific warehouses at ports and national waterways. The purpose of development of this infrastructure is to reduce the storage losses, minimise log...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020