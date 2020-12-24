Amazon threat: Final court hearing aganst MNS chief on Jan 5

A civil court here will hear onJanuary 5 a suit filed by Amazon against the MNS and its chiefRaj Thackeray over alleged threat by his partyfor non-inclusion of Marathi as an option on the e-commerce giant'sapp, a lawyer said on Thursday

Thackeray and MNS office-bearer Akhil Chitre, anotherrespondent, on Tuesday filed their affidavits in response tothe suit following which the civil court at suburban Dindoshiposted the matter for final hearing on January 5, theplainfiff's lawyer, Akshay Purkar, said

Amazon has filed the civil suit against theMaharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and its affiliate which hadallegedly threatened to block the firm's operations in Mumbaiif did not include Marathi as one of the preferred languageson it mobile application or website.