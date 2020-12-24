Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan among countries funnelling dirty money to UK: Report

The National risk assessment of money laundering and terrorist financing 2020 analysis, compiled by the UK Treasury and Home Office and released this month, finds that criminals continue to purchase high value assets, such as real estate, precious gems and jewellery to launder illicit funds, which are transferred from Pakistan to the UK and vice versa.This includes proceeds from corruption and drug trafficking.

PTI | London | Updated: 24-12-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 20:00 IST
Pakistan among countries funnelling dirty money to UK: Report
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan is among a number of countries flagged as using luxury properties and precious jewellery as a guise for funnelling ''dirty money'' to the UK by an official report collated by the British authorities. The 'National risk assessment of money laundering and terrorist financing 2020' analysis, compiled by the UK Treasury and Home Office and released this month, finds that criminals continue to purchase high value assets, such as real estate, precious gems and jewellery to launder illicit funds, which are transferred from Pakistan to the UK and vice versa.

''This includes proceeds from corruption and drug trafficking. The risk from cash-based money laundering from the UK to Pakistan via smuggled cash and MSBs [money service businesses] also persists,'' it reveals. ''In 2018 Pakistan was nominated to the FATF's [Financial Action Task Force] list of jurisdictions with strategic anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CTF) deficiencies, known as the 'grey list', due to widespread CTF deficiencies… Pakistan failed to complete the FATF action plan resulting from their nomination to the 'grey list' by the required deadline of October 2019," it notes.

While the FATF acknowledged ''notable improvements'' in the months following, they also warned that should significant and sustainable progress not be made when next reviewed then the FATF could call on its members to advise their financial institutions to give special attention to business relations and transactions with Pakistan, the report warns. ''The UK, as a member of FATF, continues to closely monitor for sustained and timely efforts. The UK also continues to support Pakistan, including with capacity building assistance, to help Pakistani authorities meet their commitments," it adds.

Besides Pakistan, the other countries referenced in the report include China, Hong Kong, Russia and the UAE. The UK property market is seen as a particularly attractive area for dubious overseas fund flows. ''The high amounts of money that can be moved in one transaction and the appreciation in value, along with the enhanced lifestyle, makes them very attractive to criminals," the report notes.

The UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) has expanded its use of Unexplained Wealth Orders to freeze several multimillion-pound homes in London while it investigates how the money used to buy them was obtained. As an example, the report highlights how in December 2019 the NCA negotiated a settlement with a Pakistani national to return funds and property valued at approximately 190 million pounds to Pakistan. ''This success would not have been possible without the close cooperation between UK and Pakistan law enforcement agencies," it concluded.

The regular review of the risks associated with financial transactions finds that the use of complex systems of shell companies registered overseas in secrecy jurisdictions obscured ownership and made it hard to find out where the money really came from..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spend at least 20 days in a month in districts to strengthen party: Priyanka to UP Cong office brearers

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday asked party office bearers in Uttar Pradesh to spend at least 20 days in a month in districts assigned to them to strengthen the organisationPriyanka Gandhi addressed the state ex...

Iraqi kid with heart failure gets new lease of life in Gurugram hospital

After suffering a rare heart condition that caused him shortness of breath for several months, Ibrahim Ismael Hussein, an 11-year-old Iraqi boy has been given a new lease of life after a pacemaker was placed in his chest after a complicated...

Germany can decide quickly whether to back Brexit deal - Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she expects that Germany will be able to decide quickly whether to back the Brexit trade deal struck between Britain and the European Union on Thursday. The federal government will now closely exami...

BCCI appoints Chetan Sharma as chairman of selection committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Thursday named former pacer Chetan Sharma as the chairman of the national mens selection committee panel. The BCCI in a release stated that Cricket Advisory Committee CAC comprising Madan La...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020