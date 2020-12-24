AI and Analytics Pioneer Absolutdata Acquired by ChrysCapital-Backed Infogain

Left Menu
Absolutdata, a leader in delivering scalable business impact through AI-powered solutions, advanced analytics, and data science services, today announced it had been acquired by Infogain, a ChrysCapital portfolio company that is a leader in human-centered digital platform and software engineering services. The two companies' complementary strengths create synergies that benefit the unified organization's customers.

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Absolutdata, a leader in delivering scalable business impact through AI-powered solutions, advanced analytics, and data science services, today announced it had been acquired by Infogain, a ChrysCapital portfolio company that is a leader in human-centered digital platform and software engineering services. The two companies' complementary strengths create synergies that benefit the unified organization's customers. The acquisition is a positive development for Absolutdata's existing customers, which include Global 500 clients. As part of a larger organization with broader skills, Absolutdata's talented data scientists and solution engineers can now work with strategy, experience, and cloud technology experts to deliver comprehensive AI and analytics solutions along with the infrastructure needed to execute digital transformation strategies.

"Digital transformation was underway before the pandemic, but COVID-19 accelerated it as global enterprises leverage AI and analytics on advanced platforms to manage change and drive growth," said Dr. Anil Kaul, PhD, Absolutdata's CEO and co-founder. "I along with my co-founders, Sudeshna Datta and Suhale Kapoor, are incredibly excited to join the Infogain team, which shares our drive to create value through innovation. This acquisition opens up career growth possibilities for our employees, and being part of a larger company with an expanded skillset will enable us to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions to both companies' clients as a unified team." With a strategic focus on growing its data, analytics and AI capabilities, Infogain is in strong growth mode. The Absolutdata acquisition follows Infogain's earlier acquisitions of Silicus Technologies and Revel Consulting. Infogain now adds Absolutdata's award-winning NAVIK AI platform and cutting-edge advanced analytics services to its portfolio. These expanded expertise and capabilities will further equip Infogain to help clients drive rapid growth, improve revenue and create deeper, more resilient customer relations across multiple industries.

"To meet client demand for digital transformation, Infogain pursued an acquisition strategy that emphasized strategy, experience, cloud transformation, and advanced analytics services," said Sunil Bhatia, CEO, Infogain. "The Absolutdata acquisition completes that strategy, providing clients with game-changing analytics and AI solutions that provide new sources of insights and better decision-making capabilities to drive faster business growth. We're thrilled to welcome Absolutdata's clients and employees to Infogain, where I'm confident we'll accomplish great things together." "This acquisition greatly benefits our combined clientele," said Ayan Mukerji, COO, Infogain. "Infogain now offers its first SaaS platform, NAVIK AI, an industry-leading digital solution that enhances our transformational services. This will help us dramatically increase our analytics customer base. At the same time, we can now offer strategy and experience, data estate, and cloud transformation services to Absolutdata customers, strengthening the available product and service portfolio. In this acquisition, everyone wins."

Ernst & Young served as the exclusive selling advisor to Absolutdata and Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich & Rosati as the advisor to Infogain. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

