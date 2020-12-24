Germany can decide quickly whether to back Brexit deal - Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she expects that Germany will be able to decide quickly whether to back the Brexit trade deal struck between Britain and the European Union on Thursday. "The federal government will now closely examine the text of the agreement. But we are not starting at zero. The Commission has kept the member states in the loop during the entirely negotiation process," she said.

"So we will be able to assess quickly whether Germany can back today's results of the negotiation," she added. The members of Germany's cabinet will discuss the deal in a conference call at 9.30 am local time (0830 GMT) on Dec. 28, she said.