Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-'A collective sigh of relief': The world reacts to Brexit trade deal

The Commission has kept the member states in the loop during the entirely negotiation process," she said. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, to Newstalk Radio: "Today we finally get certainty that there is a trade deal that I think protects Ireland in the circumstances as well as we could possibly have hoped." ORGANISATIONS Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium: "After years of campaigning for zero-tariff trade, we welcome the announcement of a free-trade agreement between the UK and EU.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 21:21 IST
FACTBOX-'A collective sigh of relief': The world reacts to Brexit trade deal

Britain clinched a Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. Below are some of the reactions:

KEY PLAYERS: British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson:

"We have also today resolved a question which has bedevilled our politics for decades and it is up to us, all together, as a newly and truly independent nation to realise the immensity of this moment and to make the most of it." Directly to the EU, he said: "We will be your friend, your ally, your supporter and indeed, never let it be forgotten, your number one market."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she expects Germany will be able to decide quickly whether to back the deal. "The federal government will now closely examine the text of the agreement. But we are not starting at zero. The Commission has kept the member states in the loop during the entirely negotiation process," she said.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, to Newstalk Radio: "Today we finally get certainty that there is a trade deal that I think protects Ireland in the circumstances as well as we could possibly have hoped."

ORGANISATIONS Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium:

"After years of campaigning for zero-tariff trade, we welcome the announcement of a free-trade agreement between the UK and EU. This protects consumers on both sides of the Channel from billions in import tariffs on everyday goods. Given that four-fifths of UK food imports come from the EU, today’s announcement should afford households around the UK a collective sigh of relief." Tony Danker, Director-General of The Confederation of British Industry

"This will come as a huge relief to British business at a time when resilience is at an all-time low. But coming so late in the day it is vital that both sides take instant steps to keep trade moving and services flowing while firms adjust. “Above all, we need urgent confirmation of grace periods to smooth the cliff edge on everything from data to rules of origin and we need to ensure we keep goods moving across borders.

Ian Wright, chief executive of the UK's Food and Drink Federation: “The Prime Minister promised UK businesses over a year of transition in which to adapt to a new set of rules. He has delivered us four working days. Food and drink manufacturers will do their best to keep food flowing. However, this week’s chaos at Dover and the last gasp nature of this deal means that there will be significant disruption to supply and some prices will rise. Disappointed shoppers and consumers will rightly ask why a deal had to take so long.”

Richard Burge, Chief Executive of London Chamber of Commerce and Industry: “Businesses are aware this may not be the all-encompassing deal that was promised at the beginning of this venture. It’s important that both sides continue to be open minded to a need for future discussions, to ensure the best possible trade and access to goods and services in the years to come. Ensuring London remains a leading world city will require the best possible terms of trade.”

Stephen Phipson, Chief Executive of Make UK manufacturers' trade body: “Industry will cautiously welcome the Government’s Christmas present of a provisional trade agreement that avoids the catastrophe of no deal; tariffs and quotas would have been a disaster for exporters but we will need to go through this with a fine tooth comb to understand exactly what the impact on manufacturers will be."

Paul Everitt, chief executive of the ADS aerospace industry group: “We recognise the deal does not meet all our ambitions and will examine the full legal text to ensure priority areas including aviation safety and chemicals regulation, customs and border control, and Northern Ireland are appropriately addressed

COMPANIES: Airbus welcomed the news and said in a statement it was pleased the potential disruption from a no-deal scenario had been avoided.

POLITICIANS: Former British prime minister Theresa May:

"Very welcome news that the UK & EU have reached agreement on the terms of a deal - one that provides confidence to business and helps keep trade flowing. Looking forward to seeing the detail in the coming days." Dutch Foreign minister Stef Blok said the Netherlands would "carefully study the draft texts", especially agreements on a level playing field between the EU and the UK, the access of Dutch fishers to British waters and the governance of the agreement. "There is very little time to do this."

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa: "We warmly welcome the agreement reached with the United Kingdom on the relationship with the EU from 1 January. UK will remain, in addition to our neighbour and ally, an important partner." (Compiled by Andrew Heavens; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-'A collective sigh of relief': The world reacts to Brexit trade deal

Britain clinched a Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the worlds biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. Below are some of the reactions...

J&K: After polls results, parties' focus shifts to forming majority for control of DDCs

Behind the scenes activities to choose the chairpersons of the maiden District Development Councils have gained momentum as both Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declration PAGD and the BJP are eyeing the districts that have no clear majority in...

Rajasthan govt will fully cooperate for completion of highway, infrastructure projects: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that his government will fully cooperate with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the NHAI in completing various highway and infrastructure projects in the state. Addr...

India in touch with China over stranded ships in Chinese ports, says MEA

India is in constant touch with the Chinese government regarding stranded Indian ships in Chinas ports, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday. Cargo vessel MV Jagannath is on anchorage near Jingtang port in China since June 13 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020