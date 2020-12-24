Left Menu
Night curfew in tourist places in Pune district

Pune, Dec 24 PTIThe Pune district administration on Thursday imposed night curfew in tourist places such as Lonavala, Lavasa and Khadakwasla. The night curfew will be imposed from the midnight of December 25 and will be in force till January 5.

Night curfew in tourist places in Pune district
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pune, Dec 24 (PTI)The Pune district administration on Thursday imposed night curfew in tourist places such as Lonavala, Lavasa and Khadakwasla. Night curfew has been already imposed in the city in the wake of a new coronavirus variant being detected in the UK.

As per the latest notification, night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am will be imposed in the areas close to Pune civic limits and tourist places like Lonavala, Lavasa, Ambi Valley, Mulshi dam, Tamhini Ghat and Khadakwasla where revelers go to celebrate New Year. The night curfew will be imposed from the midnight of December 25 and will be in force till January 5.

