UP: Infant, teen girl killed in truck collision on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Sanjay, a gardener, and his friend Kamal, the truck driver, were shifting their families to their village in Hathras district, the police officer added.Sanjays wife Kajal, daughters Nisha 14 months, Priya, and Neha along with Kamals wife, son Mayank 8 and daughter Kashish 13 were travelling together in the back of the truck.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 24-12-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 23:19 IST
Two people, including a toddler, died while seven people were injured as two trucks collided on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district due to dense fog on Thursday, police said. A case was registered, they added.

A 13-year-old girl and a 14-month-old infant were victims in the incident. They were travelling with their families in a truck to UP's Hathras district from Patiala district of Punjab, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said. Sanjay, a gardener, and his friend Kamal, the truck driver, were shifting their families to their village in Hathras district, the police officer added.

Sanjay's wife Kajal, daughters Nisha (14 months), Priya, and Neha along with Kamal's wife, son Mayank (8) and daughter Kashish (13) were travelling together in the back of the truck. Near Masuri town on the highway, the speeding truck rammed into another truck ahead on the road where visibility was poor due to heavy fog, he added.

In the collision, Nisha and Kashish died on the spot while Mayank sustained head injuries and also fractured his leg. He is being treated at a hospital in Aligarh district. The other injured persons were all discharged after recovering from minor bruises. The bodies, though, were handed over to the respective parents after a post-mortem.

