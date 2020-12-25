Left Menu
Turkey welcomes EU-Britain Brexit deal

Turkey's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Ankara welcomed the trade deal reached between Britain and the European Union. "Turkey, having close relations with the UK in all fields, is also an EU candidate country and in customs union with the EU.

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 13:08 IST
Turkey welcomes EU-Britain Brexit deal
"We believe that this deal will provide Turkey with new opportunities in terms of its relations both with the EU and the UK," the ministry said in a statement. Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Ankara welcomed the trade deal reached between Britain and the European Union.

"Turkey, having close relations with the UK in all fields, is also an EU candidate country and in a customs union with the EU. We believe that this deal will provide Turkey with new opportunities in terms of its relations both with the EU and the UK," the ministry said in a statement. "In this context, the preparations for the signing of a Free Trade Agreement between the UK and Turkey have also reached its final stage," it added.

