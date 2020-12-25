Knowledge can't be locked, we don't agree with concept of patent: RSS leader

Left Menu
PTI | Wardha | Updated: 25-12-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 22:08 IST
RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said here on Friday that since knowledge is meant for dissemination among masses, ''we do not agree with the concept of patent''. Joshi was speaking at the inaugural function of a two-day convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), an RSS-affiliated student organization.

''We don't agree with the concept of patent as knowledge is for dissemination among people. We can not lock knowledge,'' he said, speaking about the importance of knowledge in Indian tradition. ''Indians have got knowledge from Rishi-Munis (sages) since ancient times and hence we have developed a lifestyle with values based on knowledge,'' he said.

''We are blessed because we were born in post- Independence period. Our ancestors saw a life of slavery,'' the senior RSS leader further said. ''Now we are seeing a period in which the country is progressing ahead by leaving behind all its weakness. We are part of nation-building,'' Joshi said.

Today's generation wants to make India another US or Japan, but ''we are trying to build an India which can not be defeated by anyone in the world,'' he said. ''India's power lies in the power of its common people.

Hence we are trying to increase their strength. We are trying to take all people together,'' he added..

