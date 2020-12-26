Left Menu
Australia score 65 for 3 against India at lunch on Day 1

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin 217 in 9 overs was the most successful bowler, who once again dismissed Steve Smith 0 while Jasprit Bumrah 17 in 8 overs was also among wickets.Marnus Labuschagne 26 batting, 65 balls was at the crease in company of Travis Head 4 batting, 37 balls. Brief Scores Australia 653 Matthew Wade 30, Marnus Labuchagne 26 batting, R Ashwin 217, Jasprit Bumrah 17 vs India.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2020 07:07 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 07:07 IST
Australia reached 65 for 3 at lunch against India on the opening day of the second Test here on Saturday. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/17 in 9 overs) was the most successful bowler, who once again dismissed Steve Smith (0) while Jasprit Bumrah (1/7 in 8 overs) was also among wickets.

Marnus Labuschagne (26 batting, 65 balls) was at the crease in company of Travis Head (4 batting, 37 balls). Brief Scores: Australia 65/3 (Matthew Wade 30, Marnus Labuchagne 26 batting, R Ashwin 2/17, Jasprit Bumrah 1/7) vs India.

