Australia score 65 for 3 against India at lunch on Day 1
Australia reached 65 for 3 at lunch against India on the opening day of the second Test here on Saturday. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/17 in 9 overs) was the most successful bowler, who once again dismissed Steve Smith (0) while Jasprit Bumrah (1/7 in 8 overs) was also among wickets.
Marnus Labuschagne (26 batting, 65 balls) was at the crease in company of Travis Head (4 batting, 37 balls). Brief Scores: Australia 65/3 (Matthew Wade 30, Marnus Labuchagne 26 batting, R Ashwin 2/17, Jasprit Bumrah 1/7) vs India.