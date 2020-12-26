Left Menu
Development News Edition

DLF rental arm to buy Hines stake in premium commercial proj in Gurugram for Rs 780 cr

DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd DCCDL, the joint venture firm of DLF and Singapores sovereign wealth fund GIC, has entered into a securities purchase agreement with funds managed by Hines for acquisition of their stake in Fairleaf Real Estate, which owns and operates One Horizon Center.The purchase consideration for this acquisition is approximately Rs 780 crore, subject to customary closing adjustments, the company said in a late night filing on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 11:10 IST
DLF rental arm to buy Hines stake in premium commercial proj in Gurugram for Rs 780 cr

Realty major DLF's rental arm DCCDL has entered into an agreement to acquire the stake of US-based Hines in a premium commercial project in Gurugram for Rs 780 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), the joint venture firm of DLF and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, has entered into a securities purchase agreement with funds managed by Hines for acquisition of their stake in Fairleaf Real Estate, which owns and operates 'One Horizon Center'.

''The purchase consideration for this acquisition is approximately Rs 780 crore, subject to customary closing adjustments,'' the company said in a late night filing on Friday. Hines has around nearly 52 per cent stake in the One Horizon Centre while the rest is with DCCDL. DCCDL has the first right of refusal with respect to acquiring Hines' stake.

The commercial tower One Horizon Center has leasable area of about 8,13,000 square feet offering high-end Grade A office spaces along with complementary retail space. The acquisition is subject to customary conditions to closure and is expected to be consummated in the next quarter.

Sriram Khattar, MD-Rental Business, DLF, said the company has acquired complete ownership of this asset. ''This acquisition adds another trophy asset to our strong rental platform. We believe that this acquisition will be highly value accretive for us and will add approximately Rs 150-160 crore of rental revenues annually,'' Khattar said.

Post acquisition, the DCCDL platform will have about 34 million sq ft of operational rental portfolio. In December 2017, DLF entered into this joint venture with GIC when DLF promoters sold their entire 40 per cent stake in DCCDL for nearly Rs 12,000 crore.

This deal included sale of 33.34 per cent stake in the DCCDL to GIC for about Rs 9,000 crore and buyback of remaining shares worth about Rs 3,000 crore by DCCDL. DLF holds 66.66 per cent stake in DCCDL while GIC has the rest.

DCCDL had reported a 15 per cent rise in its rental income last fiscal at Rs 3,006 crore on strong demand for quality office and retail spaces..

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

8 UK returnees to Kerala test positive; samples sent to NIV, Pune

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 26 PTI Eight people who recently returned from the UK to Kerala, have tested positive for coronavirus and their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for genomic analysis. Health Minister...

Injured Shadab Khan to miss home series against South Africa

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has been ruled out of next months home series against South Africa due to injured left thigh. Doctors have advised Khan to take a six-week rest following MRI scans in New Zealand which revealed the all-round...

Rajasthan becomes 6th State to complete ease of doing business reforms

Rajasthan has become the 6th State in the country to successfully undertake Ease of Doing Business reform stipulated by the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance. Thus, the State has become eligible to mobilise additional financial...

Tokyo coronavirus cases hit record 949 - media

Coronavirus infections in Tokyo hit a record daily high of 949 cases on Saturday, local media reported, as Japan heads into the New Year holiday period, which in normal years sees citizens of the capital stream into the provinces. Serious c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020