Left Menu
Development News Edition

About 45K entities to come under mandatory 1% cash payment of GST liability ambit

To curb tax evasion by way of fake invoicing, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs CBIC had earlier this week amended GST rules making it mandatory for businesses with monthly turnover of over Rs 50 lakh to mandatorily pay at least 1 per cent of their GST liability in cash.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 16:12 IST
About 45K entities to come under mandatory 1% cash payment of GST liability ambit
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The mandatory requirement of 1 percent cash payment of GST liability with effect from January 1 would be applicable to about 45,000 taxpayers, which is only 0.37 percent of the total businesses registered in the Goods and Services Tax system, Revenue Department sources said on Saturday. To curb tax evasion by way of fake invoicing, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had earlier this week amended GST rules making it mandatory for businesses with a monthly turnover of over Rs 50 lakh to mandatorily pay at least 1 percent of their GST liability in cash. The new rule restricts the use of input tax credit (ITC) for discharging GST liability to 99 percent effective January 1, 2021.

However, this restriction will not apply in cases where the managing director or any partner has paid more than Rs 1 lakh as income tax or the registered person has received a refund amount of more than Rs 1 lakh in the preceding financial year on account of an unutilized input tax credit. Sources said data analysis indicates that out of the total GST taxpayer base of 1.2 crore taxpayers, only around 4 lakh taxpayers have a monthly supply value greater than Rs 50 lakh. Of this 4 lakh, only about 1.5 lakh taxpayers pay less than 1 percent of their GST liability in cash.

''Now, when the exclusions in the rule are applied, then around 1.05 lakh taxpayers get further excluded from these 1.5 lakh taxpayers. Thus, the rule would apply only to approx 40,000 to 45,000 taxpayers. This would be around 0.37 percent of the total GST tax base of 1.2 crore taxpayers,'' sources said. Sources said the rules have been amended to curb the menace of GST fake invoice frauds and fake firms/devious fly-by-night operators who avail and pass on input tax credit (ITC) wrongfully.

The CBIC has booked about 12,000 cases of ITC fraud and arrested 365 persons in such cases so far. During the last six weeks alone, more than 165 fraudsters have been arrested.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: 2 dead in road accident in Thane city

Two people were killed in a hit-and-run accident in Kapurbawdi area of Thane city, police saidon SaturdayMohammad Ansari 37 and Firoz Ansari 26, residentsof Manpada, were traveling on a motorcycle when a vehicle hitthem from behind on Y Bri...

Rashmika Mandanna joins Amitabh Bachchan in Vikas Bahl’s next

South star Rashmika Mandanna will feature alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan in filmmaker Vikas Bahls next directorial venture. The 24-year-old actor, who works predominantly in Telugu and Kannada-language films, made her acting debut in 2...

Maha: One UK returnee tests coronavirus positive in Dombivli

One of the over 50 persons, who returned to the Kalyan Dombivli region in Maharashtras Thane district from the UK in the last one month, has tested COVID- 19 positive, the authorities said on Saturday. As many as 55 persons have returned to...

SITEX Expo: First state-wide physical exhibition to be held in Surat by SGCCI after the lockdown

Surat Gujarat, December 26 ANI PNN The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry has organized a grand three-day exhibition Surat International Textile Expo- SITEX-2021 from 9th January, 2021 to 11th January, 2021 at Surat Internati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020