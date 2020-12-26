Left Menu
Development News Edition

Homeguard dies in road crash in UP's Greater Noida

Rohtas, a resident of Dankaur area in the district, was on a two-wheeler which was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Greater Noida, the police said.He died in the road accident and an FIR has been lodged at the local Surajpur police station, a police spokesperson said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 26-12-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 18:46 IST
Homeguard dies in road crash in UP's Greater Noida

A Homeguard deployed in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar died in a road crash while returning home after work, police said on Saturday. Rohtas, a resident of Dankaur area in the district, was on a two-wheeler which was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Greater Noida, the police said.

''He died in the road accident and an FIR has been lodged at the local Surajpur police station,'' a police spokesperson said. The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), the official said.

Further proceedings, including the search for the vehicle and its driver, are underway, the police added..

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RLP convenor Hanuman Beniwal announces split from NDA over farm laws

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party RLP convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday announced a split from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance NDA over the Centres new farm laws. I am not stuck with Fevicol with the NDA. Today, I separat...

Court rebukes police for 'manhandling' murder accused during his arrest

A court here rebuked the Delhi Police on Saturday after it was informed that police personnel allegedly manhandled a murder accused and took him away in a car from the Tihar Jail compound, where he had gone to surrender. The accused was sub...

Japan bans new entries of foreigners after virus variant arrives

Japan on Saturday said it would temporarily ban non-resident foreign nationals from entering the country as it tightens its borders following the detection of a new, highly infectious variant of the coronavirus. The ban will take effect fro...

No devotees to be allowed inside Cossipore Udyanbati for Kalpataru Utsav this year

The Ramakrishna Math at Cossipore here which attracts lakhs of devotees on January 1 every year for Kalpataru Utsav will be out of bounds for people this time due to the pandemic, the RKM authorities said in a statement Saturday. People gat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020