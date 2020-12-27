Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mercedes says reduction in cess to go long way in expanding luxury car segment in India

The automaker, which remains cautiously optimistic about its sales outlook in the country next year, noted that reduction in cess would help the luxury car segment in India attain critical mass in terms of volumes.We would not expect short-term policy changes in taxation which has been a long standing demand of the auto sector.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 11:47 IST
Mercedes says reduction in cess to go long way in expanding luxury car segment in India
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has sought reduction in cess on luxury vehicles in India in order to grow the premium car segment in the country, as per a top company official. The automaker, which remains cautiously optimistic about its sales outlook in the country next year, noted that reduction in cess would help the luxury car segment in India attain critical mass in terms of volumes.

''We would not expect short-term policy changes in taxation which has been a long standing demand of the auto sector. However we would strongly recommend to reduce the additional 20-22 per cent cess which is levied on our products, on top of 28 per cent GST,'' Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk told PTI in an interview. While the auto industry has lived with the 28 per cent GST regime, which still is very high, the reduction in the additional cess should be closely looked at and reconsidered which will go a long way in attracting new customers and drive affordability of premium and luxury cars in India, he added.

At present, automobiles attract GST of 28 per cent with additional cess ranging from 1 per cent to 22 per cent. ''From a policy perspective in the mid-long term, we would ask for further harmonisation of vehicle regulations and working on international trade agreements (with EU) to promote export and import potential of vehicles and their parts,'' Schwenk noted.

This would be beneficial in fundamentally making the luxury segment grow strong and become mainstream, by attaining a critical mass from the current low volumes, he added. ''For India to become a manufacturing hub also for luxury vehicles, we need a substantially bigger domestic market,'' Schwenk said.

Commenting on sales projections for the next year, he said the company is highly optimistic at the same time cautious about its 2021 outlook. ''The customer sentiment has gradually been improving and we are satisfied with our current sales momentum in November and December. Business sentiment has improved, and there has been increased liquidity in the market, that is a positive sign for retail financing,'' Schwenk said.

The overall outlook of 2021 for Mercedes-Benz India is hence substantially better than 2020 and the company would back it up with new products and innovations in doing business, he noted. Schwenk said there will be a continued focus on digitisation drive which accelerated during the pandemic.

''We will focus on further strengthening our online sales which currently comprise up to 15-20 per cent of our sales volumes. Be it sales, customer service or even production, digital will have a strong footprint across and will be the next mainstream transition for the automotive industry and the company wants to play a leading role in that transformation,'' he added. In terms of product launches, the company plans to introduce various models next year starting with the new A-Class Limousine and the all-new GLA, Schwenk noted.

''Though the pandemic has caused unparalleled personal, social and economic disruption, I believe the economy will create new opportunities backed by macro trends like lower interest rates, and higher levels of consumption,'' he said. At the same time increased government spending on infrastructure projects, and focus on the manufacturing sector will boost the economy and put it back on the growth track, Schwenk added.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Reuters Odd News Summary

Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad wins the national finals of the first ever online edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish parliament passes associations oversight law that critics say will stifle NGOs

Turkeys parliament passed a law on Sunday that would ramp up oversight of foundations and associations and, according to rights groups including Amnesty International, risks limiting the freedoms of civil society organisations. The law allo...

Scoreboard: IND vs AUS, Day 2

Scoreboard on the second day of the second Test between India and Australia here on SundayAustralia 1st innings 195 India 1st innings Overnight 361 Mayank Agarwal lbw b Starc 0 Shubman Gill c Paine b Cummins 45 Cheteshwar Pujara c Paine b C...

Prices of TV and appliances likely to go up by around 10% from January

Prices for LED TV and appliances such as refrigerator, washing machines are expected to go up by around 10 per cent from January next year on account of rise in costs of key input materials like copper, aluminium and steel and increase in o...

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey, no casualties

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck eastern Turkey on Sunday, the countrys Disaster and Emergency Management Authority AFAD said, while the interior minister said there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.The ear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020