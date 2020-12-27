Left Menu
Development News Edition

China c.bank urges Ant Group to set 'rectification' plan swiftly

China's central bank urged Ant Group on Sunday to outline a concrete plan as soon as possible to meet regulatory demands and fully understand the seriousness of the "rectification" work it needs to perform. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) also urged Ant to rectify illegal financial activities, including in its credit, insurance and wealth management businesses, and regulate its credit rating business to protect personal information, Vice Governor Pan Gongsheng said a day after meeting with representatives of the fintech group.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-12-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 13:25 IST
China c.bank urges Ant Group to set 'rectification' plan swiftly
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@antgroup)

China's central bank urged Ant Group on Sunday to outline a concrete plan as soon as possible to meet regulatory demands and fully understand the seriousness of the "rectification" work it needs to perform.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) also urged Ant to rectify illegal financial activities, including in its credit, insurance and wealth management businesses, and regulate its credit rating business to protect personal information, Vice Governor Pan Gongsheng said a day after meeting with representatives of the fintech group. Chinese regulators last month abruptly suspended Ant's planned $37 billion initial public offering, which had been on track to be the world's largest, just two days before its shares were due to begin trading in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Ant did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. On Thursday, authorities said they had launched an antitrust investigation into parent Alibaba Group and would summon Ant in coming days, the latest blow for Jack Ma's e-commerce and fintech empire.

The PBOC's demands also include that Ant be more transparent about its third-party payment transactions and not conduct unfair competition, and that its setup of financial holding companies comply with the law to ensure the capital adequacy, Pan said. China's annual Central Economic Work Conference, a gathering of top leaders and policymakers to chart the economy's course in 2021, vowed this month to strengthen antimonopoly efforts and rein in "disorderly capital expansion."

Pan said Ant must step up its risk management and maintain the continuity of its services and normal operations of its business. During the meeting, regulators pointed out Ant's issues including its poor corporate governance, defiance of regulatory demands, illegal regulatory arbitrary, the use of its market advantage to squeeze out competitors, and harming consumers' legal interests, he said.

Also Read: China says legal rights and interests of detained Bloomberg Chinese employee guaranteed

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Reuters Odd News Summary

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad wins the national finals of the first ever online edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gulf Arab ministers to discuss steps to resolve diplomatic dispute

Gulf Arab foreign ministers will hold a virtual meeting hosted by Bahrain on Sunday ahead of an annual summit to discuss steps towards ending a diplomatic row that has undermined regional stability and thwarted Washingtons efforts to form a...

Super cylone, floods, controversies - the unwanted guests in Odisha's 2020 pandemic woes

The coronavirus pall of 2020 was writ large on Odisha like the rest of the world in a year that also brought with it the vagaries of nature, as a super cyclone and floods left a trail of destruction in the coastal state. The Naveen Patnaik ...

Police deserter among four Jaish cadres held in J-K

Four Jaish-e-Mohammad JeM cadres, including a police deserter, were arrested in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hayatpora area of th...

Filipino mother, son shot dead by off-duty policeman in row over noise laid to rest

Hundreds attended the funeral on Sunday of a woman and her son shot dead by an off-duty policeman in the Philippines, a week after a video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking public outrage over police brutality.Members of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020