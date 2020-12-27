Left Menu
Govt extends validity of motor vehicle documents like DL, RC, permits till March 31

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has extended the validity of vehicular documents like DLs, RCs, permits etc till March 31, 2021 in the light of need to prevent spread of COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 16:21 IST
The union transport ministry on Sunday extended the validity of motor vehicle documents like driving licence (DL), registration certificate (RC) and permits till March 31, 2021, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had earlier issued advisories dated March 30, 2020, June 9, 2020 and August 24, 2020 in connection with extension of validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. ''The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has extended the validity of vehicular documents like DLs, RCs, permits etc till March 31, 2021 in the light of need to prevent spread of COVID-19. Ministry has today issued a directory to the states and Union Territory administrations in the regard,'' a MoRTH statement said.

Earlier through various notifications, it was advised that the validity of fitness, permit (all types), licence, registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till December 31, 2020. The latest advisory says, ''Taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is further advised that the validity of all of the above referred documents may be treated to be valid till March 31, 2021. This covers all documents whose validity has expired since 1st February, 2020 or would expire by March 31, 2021.'' Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid till March 31, 2021, the MoRTH said, adding that ''this will help out citizens in availing transport related services, while maintaining social distancing''.

''All the states and union territories have been requested to implement this advisory in letter and spirit so that the citizens, the transporters and various other organisations which are operating under this difficult time during the COVID-19 pandemic may not get harassed or face difficulties,'' the statement said.

