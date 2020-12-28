Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uncertainty around CV sales continues despite improving macroeconomic indicators: Ind-Ra

The sales of domestic commercial vehicles (CVs) could take longer to recover than expected despite improving macro-economic indicators like the index of industrial production, the output of core industries and fuel consumption, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-12-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 12:52 IST
Uncertainty around CV sales continues despite improving macroeconomic indicators: Ind-Ra
The MHCV sub-segment suffered significantly with the onset of Covid-19 as economic activities reached an all-time low.. Image Credit: ANI

The sales of domestic commercial vehicles (CVs) could take longer to recover than expected despite improving macro-economic indicators like the index of industrial production, the output of core industries and fuel consumption, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said on Monday. This is primarily due to spare capacities created in the system driven by peak sales achieved during FY18 to FY19 and implementation of revised axle load norms coupled with reduced fleet utilisation.

While medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) sales are unlikely to recover before 4Q FY22, said Ind-Ra, that of the light commercial vehicles (LCVs) have started to recover as they provide the last mile connectivity and because of increased e-commerce activities. Under MHCV, tipper trucks could see a demand coming from improving construction activities. Ind-Ra said MHCV sales could decline by 35 to 45 per cent year-on-year in FY21 though LCV sales decline is likely to be contained within 20 to 25 per cent.

In FY22, the industry could see sales growth in double digits especially due to the low base of FY20-FY21. Nevertheless, the industry could revive earlier if an assertive scrappage policy is introduced timely. During April to September, the CV sales volumes declined 56 per cent with a steeper decline of 76 per cent recorded in MHCVs. The retail CV sales grew sequentially in November (up 13 per cent month-on-month. However, it remains far behind the average monthly sales recorded during FY19 to FY20. Sales volume in November were down 31 per cent year-on-year.

The MHCV sub-segment, which was already grappling with the excess capacity created in the system post implementation of the revised axle load norms in July 2018 and peak sales achieved during FY18-FY19, suffered significantly with the onset of Covid-19 as economic activities reached an all-time low coupled with capex deferrals across sectors. The latest macro-economic indicators show a gradual improvement in economic activities. However, it is only likely to inch up the existing fleet utilisation while the incremental demand for vehicles will need a sharper recovery.

The CV industry remains heavily reliant on industrial activities, which have gradually improved, as indicated by 3.6 per cent year-on-year growth in the index of industrial production for October. The output of eight core industries in October 2020 also improved sequentially, though dropped 2.5 per cent year-on-year. Moreover, expecting a better demand and improving capacity utilisation, manufacturing companies are revisiting their capex plans which were deferred at the beginning of FY21, thus necessitating the higher movement of goods and improved existing fleet utilisation.

Since scaling up of capex could take time, said Ind-Ra, the benefits of the same are likely to accrue in FY22. Also, e-way bill collection and diesel consumption recovered sharply in October, indicating that road transportation after being affected in the interim due to reduced fleet operators' availability has also reached close to pre-covid levels. About 65 to 70 per cent of the diesel is consumed in the automotive sector.

Nevertheless, some uncertainty continues as part of the traction in manufacturing activities can be attributed to the festival demand while the full recovery can still take longer. Moreover, certain sectors like real estate, hotel, aviation are still depressed which may contain the overall recovery to an extent. Furthermore, as the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak impacts certain key exporting nations, exports could be a bit gloomy in the near term. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DPR, financial estimates for Noida Film City likely by March 2021: Official

The detailed project report, including financial estimates, for setting up a film city near Noida in Uttar Pradesh is likely to be ready by March 2021, according to a senior official. A consultant was selected on December 14 for preparing t...

Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman

A Reuters cameraman, Kumerra Gemechu, was arrested in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Thursday and will be kept in custody for at least two weeks, his family said. He has not been charged.No reason was provided to the family for Thursd...

S.Arabia extends entry ban amid coronavirus variant fears -state news agency

Saudi Arabias interior ministry on Monday extended a ban on entry to the kingdom by air, land and sea for another week amid concerns over a fast-spreading variant of the new coronavirus, the state news agency SPA reported.Saudi Arabia shut ...

China rejects U.S. call to release Hong Kong fugitives

China urged the United States to stop using the Hong Kong issue to interfere with its domestic affairs on Monday, after the U.S. embassy called for the release of 12 Hong Kong fugitives on trial in Shenzhen. A spokesman for the U.S. embassy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020