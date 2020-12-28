Left Menu
S.Arabia extends entry ban amid coronavirus variant fears -state news agency

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 13:19 IST
Saudi Arabia's interior ministry on Monday extended a ban on entry to the kingdom by air, land and sea for another week amid concerns over a fast-spreading variant of the new coronavirus, the state news agency SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia shut its borders on Monday Dec. 21 and suspended international commercial flights on a rolling weekly basis although foreign flights already in the country were allowed to leave. The ministry said it is evaluating the situation while allowing non-citizens to leave the kingdom and allowing entry for exceptional cases, SPA reported.

The measures do not affect the movement of goods.

