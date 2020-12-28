Lupin launches generic drug in the US market

Drug firm Lupin on Monday said it has launched Meloxicam capsules, used for treating osteoarthritis (OA) pain, in the US market. The company has launched the product after having already received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, Lupin said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based drug firm's product is the generic equivalent of Zyla Life Sciences' Vivlodex Capsules (5 mg and 10 mg). The capsules are indicated for management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain. As per IQVIA MAT October 2020 data, Meloxicam Capsules had an annual sales of around USD 11 million (about Rs 81 crore) in the US.