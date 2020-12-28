Left Menu
Development News Edition

2021 will witness lot of regulatory efforts channelled towards virtual assets: SBI official

Addressing a virtual AMLCFT Conference 2020, Sujit Kumar Varma, SBIs Deputy Managing Director Corporate Accounts Group said that the trade-based money laundering remains a significant risk. The use of crowdfunding websites, although not entirely new, create an additional risk as these are specially designed to solicit funding and can be misused for terror financing, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 17:29 IST
2021 will witness lot of regulatory efforts channelled towards virtual assets: SBI official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The use of crowdfunding websites create additional risk and the year 2021 will see a lot of regulatory effort channelled towards virtual assets, a senior SBI official said on Monday. Addressing a virtual 'AML/CFT Conference 2020', Sujit Kumar Varma, SBI's Deputy Managing Director (Corporate Accounts Group) said that the trade-based money laundering remains a significant risk.

'' The use of crowdfunding websites, although not entirely new, create an additional risk as these are specially designed to solicit funding and can be misused for terror financing,'' he said. Varma also noted that crypto currencies and its potential means to finance terrorism is a significant threat especially when is anonymous in nature.

''The year 2021 will see a lot of regulatory effort channelled towards virtual assets. The year 2021 will also likely witness the introduction of more rules and regulations for virtual assets service providers,'' he said. According to Varma, there will be enhanced supervision for those dealing in precious metals and jewels from next year.

The senior SBI official also noted that baseline expectations of regulators are that financial institutions must ensure that there is market integrity. ''The Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance programme should take a tailored approach...one size fits all approach won't work in case of regulatory compliance,' he opined.

Noting that regulators across the globe have intensified their scrutiny, Varma said the shortage of trained compliance officers is forcing banks to offer higher salaries to find and recruit the best talent.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Who is Saudi human rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul?

Prominent Saudi womens rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, 31, was convicted by a Saudi court on Monday on charges which include seeking to change the Saudi political system and harming national security. Here are some details about al-Hat...

Attacks across Afghanistan kill 4

At least four people were killed in separate attacks across Afghanistan on Monday, officials said, raising further concerns about the fate of peace talks that have been suspended until at least next month. No one claimed responsibility for ...

Over 1,500 telecom towers damaged in Punjab

More than 1,500 telecom towers in Punjab have been damaged by farmers protesting against the three farm laws, disrupting services in some pockets, sources said. Power supply to towers that relay telecom signals was snapped and cables cut in...

UK: Brexit break from EU faces 'bumpy moments' despite deal

First came the Brexit trade deal. Now comes the red tape. Four days after sealing a free trade agreement with the European Union, the British government warned businesses to get ready for disruptions and bumpy moments when the new rules tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020