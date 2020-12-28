Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHAI updates FASTag app to provide balance status to users

With FASTag becoming mandatory on toll plazas from 1st January 2021 and to ensure its smooth implementation, NHAI has updated its Mobile App My FASTag App with a new feature to Check Balance Status by simply entering the vehicle number, NHAI said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 18:10 IST
NHAI updates FASTag app to provide balance status to users
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday said it has updated the FASTag app to add a new feature to provide balance status to users. ''With FASTag becoming mandatory on toll plazas from 1st January 2021 and to ensure its smooth implementation, NHAI has updated its Mobile App 'My FASTag App' with a new feature to 'Check Balance Status' by simply entering the vehicle number,'' NHAI said in a statement. This new feature will help both highway user and toll operator to check tag balance status on real-time basis and eliminate the problem of dispute on tag balance. In addition to this, the authority has reduced the refresh time limit of blacklisted tags from existing 10 minutes to 3 minutes, to expedite update of the status in the ETC (electronic toll collection) system and show the current status in the app for seamless passage. The My FASTag App will show FASTag wallet balance status in form of color codes that include green for active tag with sufficient balance, orange/amber for tags with low balance and red for blacklisted tags. In case of 'orange' status, the vehicle users can instantly recharge using the mobile app or avail instant recharge facility at toll plaza Point of Sale (POS). Over 40,000 POSes at toll plazas have been set throughout the country in partnership with 26 banks. The statement said the new feature has been introduced to ensure that payment of user fee is done through FASTag at toll plazas and the waiting time is reduced, which will not only save time and fuel but will also help commuters make a hassle free and enjoyable journey.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Here’s What You Wish You Didn’t Miss Out at Razorpay’s FTX2020

How will fintech evolve as more aspects of our daily economy transition online At FTX2020 by Razorpay, Indias most coveted fintech event, experts weigh in on the possibilities. Back in 2019, rarely did anybody think about the possibility of...

Dhankar criticises Mamata govt to serve 'political masters': Derek

Trinamool Congress TMC MP Derek OBrien on Monday slammed West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for allegedly demeaning and criticising the state without any basis. Normally ignored you, but you have crossed the line. Enough. You are nothing...

Chennai: Airport employee, passenger from Dubai held for gold smuggling

A software engineer working at the Chennai airport and a passenger who arrived from Dubai were apprehended on Monday for allegedly smuggling gold bars worth Rs 1.5 crore, the CISF said. They said the security personnel found that the passen...

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours DEL44 BIZ-LD STOCKS Stock markets scale new heights on US stimulus dose, Brexit deal Mumbai Extending gains for the fourth straight session, key stock indices Sensex and Nifty raced to ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020