Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours: DEL44 BIZ-LD STOCKS Stock markets scale new heights on US stimulus dose, Brexit deal Mumbai: Extending gains for the fourth straight session, key stock indices Sensex and Nifty raced to new peaks on Monday in line with broad-based rally in global equities as investors cheered a USD 2.3 trillion US stimulus package and last-minute Brexit deal. DEL34 BIZ-NITI-AGRI REFORMS False narratives about new farm laws hurting farmers' interests: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman New Delhi: False narratives about the new farm laws are doing significant harm to the interest of farmers as well as the economy in general, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Monday and expressed his disappointment at some economists changing their stance on the new legislations.

DCM24 BIZ-TAX Over 4.23 cr ITRs for fiscal 2019-20 filed till Dec 27 New Delhi: Over 4.23 crore taxpayers have filed their Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2020-21 (fiscal year 2019-20) till December 27, the Income Tax department said on Monday. DCM42 BIZ-TELECOM-COAI Telcos expect govt to take immediate steps to resolve industry woes, AGR definition: COAI New Delhi:Telecom service providers expect the government to take immediate steps to resolve the issues of the sector which has played the role of an enabler for other key industry verticals and supported 30-35 per cent of GDP during the COVID-19 crisis, industry body COAI said. DEL50 BIZ-LD RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee rises 6 paise to 73.49 against US dollar amid stocks rally Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 6 paise to close at 73.49 against the US dollar on Monday, following a rally in stock markets and weakness in the American currency. DCM38 FARMER-TOWERS-DAMAGE Over 1,500 telecom towers damaged in Punjab New Delhi: More than 1,500 telecom towers in Punjab have been damaged by farmers protesting against the three farm laws, disrupting services in some pockets, sources said.

DEL28 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold rises Rs 185, silver jumps by Rs 1,322 New Delhi: Gold prices gained Rs 185 to Rs 49,757 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday, in line with the rally in price of the precious metal globally, according to HDFC Securities. DCM9 BIZ-MARITIME PIRACY-MUI Maritime piracy major cause of concern for over two lakh Indian seafarers: MUI New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Concerned at rising incidents of piracy during the COVID-19 pandemic, maritime body MUI on Monday said it has become a major cause of worry for over two lakh Indian seafarers.