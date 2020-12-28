Left Menu
Development News Edition

PNB completes IT integration of all branches of two merged entities

We shall continue to provide state-of-the-art services to all our customers.PNB has completed this migration activity with minimal disruption and now all customers will be able to enjoy an array of services on its wider network of branches, ATMs and robust digital channels, it said..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:45 IST
PNB completes IT integration of all branches of two merged entities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday said it has completed IT integration of all branches of erstwhile United Bank of India with itself. This is in continuation to the IT integration of all branches of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce undertaken last month, PNB said in a statement.

The amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India into PNB came into effect from April 1, 2020. ''With this PNB has concluded the integration and migration of databases of both banks, which brings all the customers on the common platform and enable them to transact seamlessly across bank's network as well as use PNB's digital Banking platforms like Internet Banking and Mobile Banking,'' it said.

The entire migration has been completed without effecting any change in customer account numbers, debit cards or net banking credentials, the bank added. PNB MD SS Mallikarjuna Rao, said, ''this migration brings all our customers on a singular platform and provides the opportunity for seamless engagement. We shall continue to provide state-of-the-art services to all our customers''.

PNB has completed this migration activity with minimal disruption and now all customers will be able to enjoy an array of services on its wider network of branches, ATMs and robust digital channels, it said..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Flaw revealed in model used to evaluate lockdowns: Study

During a recent study researchers found a fundamental shortcoming in the model which was developed to evaluate the effect of different measures used to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Swedish researchers from Lund University and other i...

US STOCKS-Wall St hits record high after Trump signs fiscal aid bill

Wall Streets main indexes hit record highs on Monday as President Donald Trumps signing of a long-awaited 2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill bolstered bets on an economic recovery and drove gains in financial and energy stocks.In a sudden rever...

Yearender 2020: Five promising debutants who made a mark on big screen in 2020

By Shagun Taank With the shuttering of cinema theatres due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the year 2020 saw a major dip in the theatrical releases of movies across the world and thus the least number of debutants making their first mark on the b...

Mexican balladeer Armando Manzanero dies at 85

Mexican singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero, famed for his romantic ballads that were sung by an array of international stars, has died, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday. He was 85. During a seven-decade career, Manzaner...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020