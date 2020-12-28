Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka welcomes tourists after 8-month-long coronavirus interruption

A group of Ukrainian tourists on Monday became the first batch of holidayers to visit Sri Lanka in more than eight months after the island nation put curbs on international travel due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Sri Lankas two international airports were closed in mid-March, as the country went into a lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 28-12-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 21:22 IST
Sri Lanka welcomes tourists after 8-month-long coronavirus interruption
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A group of Ukrainian tourists on Monday became the first batch of holidayers to visit Sri Lanka in more than eight months after the island nation put curbs on international travel due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Ukrainian group arrived as scheduled at the Mattala International Airport in Hambantota as part of a pilot project to welcome back tourists in the country, Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga told reporters.

''We will run this pilot project till January 19. They (tourists) will be allowed to visit identified tourist spots while being in a bio-bubble,'' Ranatunga said. Sri Lanka's two international airports were closed in mid-March, as the country went into a lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The lockdown was gradually lifted by mid-May. Initial plans were to open international flight by the end of August but the COVID-19 cases abroad rose and the plans were stalled.

Sri Lanka was hit by a coronavirus second wave in October. Earlier this month, Sri Lankan authorities said they would resume international flight operations from December 26. However, the latest date for re-opening international travel was also deferred. Chair of Airports Authority GA Chandrasiri on Monday said the delay was caused by the new strain of coronavirus, which has forced parts of Europe into tougher virus restrictions.

As per the December 26 re-opening, a Russian Aeroflot flight carrying over 100 Russian tourists was supposed to arrive on December 27 (Sunday). The Russian tourists visit has been put on hold. The Ukrainians to arrive on Monday are one of two batches of Ukrainian tourists to arrive in the country this week.

The Sri Lankan government has incentivised air travel in the months following the COVID-19-induced air travel break, offering zero parking fee and landing costs for international operators. So far, the coronavirus has claimed 191 lives along with 41,420 infection in the island nation, according to the Johns Hopkins University..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers raise slogans against Sukhbir Singh Badal, try to gherao him in Punjab

A group of farmers raised slogans against Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and tried to gherao him when he visited Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib here on Monday. The farmers protesting against the Centres new farm laws al...

U.S. government appeals judge's order blocking TikTok restrictions

The U.S. government on Monday appealed a Dec. 7 order by a U.S. judge that blocked the U.S. Commerce Department from imposing restrictions on Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok that would have effectively barred its use in the Uni...

Afghanistan cannot achieve peace if Pak continues to meddle, says Australian professor

Peace and security will not come to Afghanistan until the issue of Pakistans relentless disposition to meddle in Afghanistans affairs is properly addressed, said Australian professor William Maley on Monday. A key issue to pursue -- the rea...

Umesh Yadav suffers calf muscle injury, doubtful for next Test

India fast bowler Umesh Yadav is unlikely to take further part in the ongoing second Test against Australia here and also doubtful for the next game of the four-match series after suffering a calf muscle injury on Monday, according to BCCI ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020