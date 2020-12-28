Left Menu
5 killed, 7 injured as SUV overturns in Rajasthan

PTI | Kota | Updated: 28-12-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 22:10 IST
Five people were killed and seven injured after a car in which they were travelling overturned and fell into an agriculture field along the road on a highway here Monday, police said

The 12 people, all aged between 25 and 30, were travelling to their home in Kaithun town from Baran by an SUV when one of its tiers busted and it overturned, Station House Officer at the Simliya police station Rampal Sharma said

Three of the injured are critical and undergoing treatment at MBS hospital, he said, adding that an investigation is on.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

