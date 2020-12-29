PM Modi to inaugurate TATA Projects' built stretch of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor

New Delhi [India] December 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'New Bhaupur- New Khurja section' of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) on December 29th, 2020 at 11 AM via video conferencing. During the event, Prime Minister will also inaugurate EDFC's Operation Control Centre (OCC) at Prayagraj. Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Piyush Goyal will also be present on the occasion.

This section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) has been built by TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest-growing and most admired infrastructure companies. The 351 km New Bhaupur - New Khurja section of EDFC is situated in Uttar Pradesh. The section will open new vistas of opportunity for the local industries such as aluminium industry (Pukhrayan region of Kanpur Dehat district), dairy sector (Auraiya district), textile production/block printing (Etawah district), glassware industry (Firozabad district), pottery products (Khurja of Bulandshahr district), asafoetida or 'hing' production (Hathras district) and locks and hardware (Aligarh district).

The section will also decongest the existing Kanpur-Delhi mainline and will enable Indian Railways to run faster trains. A state-of-the-art Operation Control Centre (OCC) at Prayagraj will act as the command centre for the entire route length of the EDFC.

The OCC is one of the largest structures of its type globally, with modern interiors, ergonomic design and best-in-class acoustics. The building is environment-friendly with a Green Building rating of GRIHA4 and is built as per norms of the 'Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan'.