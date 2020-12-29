Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan's EVA Air says 8 sacked since March for breaching COVID rules

In a statement, EVA Air said that since March it had sacked eight employees - four pilots and four cabin crew - for "regretfully breaching anti-pandemic rules", though it did not give details. "EVA Air always attaches great importance to discipline, and the vast majority of crew members on the front line of duty face transportation and epidemic prevention tasks with a cautious and serious attitude," it added.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 29-12-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 12:17 IST
Taiwan's EVA Air says 8 sacked since March for breaching COVID rules
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Taiwan's EVA Airways Corp said on Tuesday it had sacked four pilots and four cabin crew since March for breaching rules related to preventing COVID-19 infections, adding that it was committed to enforcing anti-pandemic measures. Last week the company said it had fired a New Zealand national who had worked as one of its pilots after the government blamed him for Taiwan's first domestic transmission since April 12.

The case ignited public anger after the government said he had not reported all his contacts and the places he had been, nor worn a face mask in the cockpit when he should have. In a statement, EVA Air said that since March it had sacked eight employees - four pilots and four cabin crew - for "regretfully breaching anti-pandemic rules", though it did not give details.

"EVA Air always attaches great importance to discipline, and the vast majority of crew members on the front line of duty face transportation and epidemic prevention tasks with a cautious and serious attitude," it added. "EVA Air's position on strictly following epidemic prevention has never changed."

The government has since tightened its rules for airline crew, including on quarantines when they return to Taiwan, and has also fined EVA Air $35,000 for the New Zealand pilot incident. EVA Air, like most airlines, is operating a very reduced schedule due to border restrictions globally.

Until last week, Taiwan had not reported domestic transmission in eight months, thanks to early and effective moves to stop the virus, including mass mask wearing and strict quarantines for all arrivals. Taiwan has logged 795 confirmed infections, the vast majority imported, including seven deaths. A total of 127 people are currently being treated in hospital.

Wary after the domestic infection, some New Year's Eve events around Taiwan have been scaled back or cancelled, but major celebrations are still expected to go ahead, albeit with tightened controls like mandatory mask wearing.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dubai aims to inoculate 70% of population with Pfizer vaccine in 2021

Dubai is planning to inoculate 70 of its population with the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech by the end of 2021, in a campaign free of charge for citizens and residents, a health official said.The financial hub of the Unite...

Yearender 2020: The year NATO realised the China threat

The year 2020 saw the world struggling with the new normal and responding to the economic damage induced by the Wuhan-originated coronavirus. It also witnessed the world leaders acknowledging the rise of China as an imminent threat to all c...

Madhya Pradesh cabinet gives nod to ordinance on religious conversion bill; sends it to Governor's approval: Government.

Madhya Pradesh cabinet gives nod to ordinance on religious conversion bill sends it to Governors approval Government....

Truck rams into rail gate, disrupts train services on Kalyani-Sealdah route

Train services on the Kalyani-Sealdah section of Eastern Railway were partially disruptedduring peak office hours on Tuesday morning, after a powerline snapped when a truck rammed into a rail gate, an officialsaidAround 9.18 am, the truck s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020