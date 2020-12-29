Left Menu
Development News Edition

Work, reconnecting with family will be two key reasons to travel in future: Survey

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, There has been a 16-point rise in passenger confidence in IndiGo from 65 in June to 81 in December 2020. We are pleased to see that we have gained customer confidence over the last six months on the back of our safety measures and customer initiatives, he added.Indian carriers are permitted to operate not more than 80 per cent of their pre-COVID flights.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 13:46 IST
Work, reconnecting with family will be two key reasons to travel in future: Survey
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Work and reconnecting with family will be the two key reasons to travel in the future, budget airline IndiGo claimed in a survey conducted in December with 23,000 travellers. ''Visiting friends or relatives (46 per cent) and business (29 per cent) will be the key reasons to travel, followed by leisure (9 per cent) and work vacation (7 per cent),'' stated the survey released on Tuesday.

It said 69 per cent of the passengers said they planned to travel again in the next three months. In its June survey, this figure stood at 54 per cent. Forty-seven per cent of the respondents want to travel solo in the future, followed by 43 per cent with family, the survey said.

Air transport is considered the safest mode by a wide margin for inter-city travel, it observed. Fifty-five per cent of respondents said they felt air travel safe. Thirty-seven per cent of them found driving was safe, and eight per cent picked train travel. William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, ''There has been a 16-point rise in passenger confidence in IndiGo from 65% in June to 81% in December 2020.'' ''We are pleased to see that we have gained customer confidence over the last six months on the back of our safety measures and customer initiatives,'' he added.

Indian carriers are permitted to operate not more than 80 per cent of their pre-COVID flights. India resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25, after a gap of two months. However, at that time, carriers were allowed to operate maximum 33 per cent of their pre-COVID flights. This figure has been gradually increased and stands at 80 per cent currently.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the pandemic. However, airlines have been permitted to operate special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission since May this year and under the bilateral air bubble pacts since July.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Several Republicans sue Pence to overturn Biden win

Several Republicans have sued US Vice President Mike Pence in an improbable bid to overturn President-elect Joe Bidens victory, according to media reports. The last-ditch legal effort, filed on Sunday, came from Representative Louie Gohmert...

Cricket-Australia fined for slow over-rate in loss to India

Australia have been fined 40 of their match fee and penalised four ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate in their defeat by India in the second test in Melbourne on Tuesday. Tim Paines side were ruled to be two...

Youth killed over love affair in UP's Shahjahanpur

An 18-year-old youth was murdered at a village here over an alleged love affair, police said on Tuesday. Sonu was found dead with his throat slit at his agriculture fields in Alamnagar village under the Sidhauli police station area on Sunda...

CAPFs asked to prepare for providing assistance in waste disposal during COVID-19 immunisation

The Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs have been asked to be prepared in providing assistance in safe disposal of medical waste that will be generated during the COVID-19 vaccination drive, expected to be rolled out soon, official sources sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020