PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 13:50 IST
Lupin launches Mycophenolate Mofetil tablets in US
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday announced launch of Mycophenolate Mofetil tablets, used to help prevent the body from rejecting organ transplant, in the US

The newly launched product is the generic equivalent of CellCept tablets of Roche Palo Alto LLC. It is indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in recipients of allogeneic kidney, heart or liver transplants, and should be used in combination with other immunosuppressants. In a regulatory filing, Lupin announced launch of ''Mycophenolate Mofetil tablets USP, 500 mg, after Lupin's alliance partner Concord Biotech received an approval... from the United States Food and Drug Administration''

Quoting IQVIA MAT October 2020 data, Lupin said Mycophenolate Mofetil tablets USP had an annual sales of approximately USD 87 million in the US.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

