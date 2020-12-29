Get Money in 24 Hours with an Instant Personal Loan from Bajaj Finserv

Customers can fill up the simple online form and get approval on their personal loan application in minutes Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Limited, offers customers instant personal loans that can be availed online. The fast application process means one can get approval within 5 minutes. And with a disbursal period of just 24 hours*, this personal loan can be the answer to all your financial needs. One can apply for a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for any amount up to Rs. 25 lakh. This means you can avail funds to meet almost any planned or unplanned expense.

First time applicants are only required to maintain a clean financial profile and demonstrate the capacity to repay the loan to get approval. On the other hand, existing customers of the company can get an instant personal loan by checking their pre-approved personal loan offer on their website. Applying for a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan is straightforward. One only needs to get started by filling the easy online form. As long as all eligibility parameters are met, approval is instant and disbursal is fast.

How to apply for a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan online? Bajaj Finserv offers an easy application process that starts with an online loan application form. While applying, customers will have to pick a loan amount and tenure and submit their basic documentation. ⦁ Fill the online application form with personal, financial, and employment details ⦁ Select the loan amount and tenure to receive approval ⦁ Await contact from a Bajaj Finserv representative and submit the necessary documents to them ⦁ Obtain the loan within 24 hours* of it being approved Customers can use the personal loan eligibility calculator to ascertain the maximum amount they can borrow based on their income and current debt outgo. Next, they can use the personal loan EMI calculator to further fine-tune the loan amount and select an appropriate tenure, based on the EMI they can manage and the Bajaj Finserv personal loan interest rate offered.

What are the eligibility criteria for a personal loan? Bajaj Finserv conducts a basic eligibility check before processing the loan. Customers are required to: ⦁ Be residing citizens of India ⦁ Aged between 23 and 55 years ⦁ Employed at an MNC or a public/private company ⦁ Have a CIBIL score of 750 or above ⦁ And meet the salary parameters based on their city of residence Bajaj Finserv even offers customers a way to check their CIBIL score online.

What are the documents required for a personal loan? To prove their eligibility, customers must have on hand: ⦁ KYC documents ⦁ Employee ID card ⦁ Salary slips of the last 2 months ⦁ Bank account statement of the last 3 months Knowing how to apply for a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan, customers can proceed to obtaining funding up to Rs. 25 lakh at attractive interest rates. The loan can be repaid over flexible tenures ranging up to 60 months. A customer can also opt for the Flexi Loan facility to reduce the EMIs due on their personal loan. In fact, one can pay up to 45%* lower EMIs during the initial part of the tenure. So, head over the Bajaj Finserv website and apply for a personal loan in minutes.

*T&C apply About Bajaj Finance Limited Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. .