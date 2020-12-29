Left Menu
Development News Edition

No decision to stop flights from India, Singapore: Sri Lanka

The country is currently receiving less flights from India and Singapore as compared to those from the Middle East where Sri Lankan expats are employed in a large number.The Sri Lankan government has stopped all flights from the UK in view of the new coronavirus strain spreading in that country.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 29-12-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 17:56 IST
No decision to stop flights from India, Singapore: Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has not yet decided to stop flights from India and Singapore where the new strain of COVID-19 has reached from the UK, a top official said on Tuesday. The country is currently receiving less flights from India and Singapore as compared to those from the Middle East where Sri Lankan expats are employed in a large number.

The Sri Lankan government has stopped all flights from the UK in view of the new coronavirus strain spreading in that country. No decision has been taken yet to stop flights from India and Singapore where the new strain of COVID-19 is found, the head of COVID-19 preventive operations, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

Sri Lanka’s decision to open its airports for commercial flights on December 26 is currently being held back due to the new strain in Europe, the official said. However, a tourist promotion pilot project was launched on Monday by welcoming a group of Ukrainian tourists.

Sri Lanka shut its borders in March after the coronavirus outbreak and the country was into a total lockdown until mid-May. Sri Lanka has seen a surge in the pandemic cases since October.

The number of deaths which was just 13 by early October is now nearing the 200 mark with nearly 42,000 infections being recorded, according to health officials. India has put in place a pro-active and preventive strategy to detect and contain the mutant variant of the virus. It includes temporary suspension of all flights coming from the UK with effect from the midnight of December 23 till December 31 and mandatory testing of all UK returnee air passengers.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mehbooba alleges Centre disrespecting Constitution

Peoples Democratic Party PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday asserted that the Gupkar alliance was striving to achieve the restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir within the Constitution of the country. She also criticised th...

Record shows US sold ambassador's home in Israel for $67M

The United States sold the ambassadors residence in Israel for more than USD 67 million in July, according to an official Israeli record of the sale, which the State Department only confirmed several weeks later without detailing the implic...

Pierre Cardin, father of fashion branding, dies at 98

By Sarah White PARIS, Dec 29 - French couturier Pierre Cardin, who made his name by selling designer clothes to the masses, and his fortune by being the first to exploit that name as a brand for selling everything from cars to perfume, died...

Karnataka tops investment proposals amid corona: Minister

Karnataka Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday said the state ranked first in the country in terms of attracting investment proposals despite coronavirus pandemic related hardship. He said, according to the Department for Promoti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020