Left Menu
Development News Edition

Speeding dumper knocks down, kills traffic cop in Mumbai

A 40-year-old traffic police constable was killed by a speeding dumper on the Western Express Highway in Jogeshwari here on Tuesday, police said. A resident of Kandivali, the deceased constable had been attached to Dindoshi traffic division for the last two years.Sakpal was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to a head injury during treatment, the official said..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 19:06 IST
Speeding dumper knocks down, kills traffic cop in Mumbai

A 40-year-old traffic police constable was killed by a speeding dumper on the Western Express Highway in Jogeshwari here on Tuesday, police said. Constable Pandurang Maruti Sakpal had tried to stop the dumper when it knocked him down near Hub Mall in the afternoon, an official said.

''The dumper driver fled the scene after hitting Sakpal, and we are in the process of registering an FIR against him at Vanrai Police station,'' said Somnath Gharge, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) traffic suburbs. A resident of Kandivali, the deceased constable had been attached to Dindoshi traffic division for the last two years.

Sakpal was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to a head injury during treatment, the official said..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's GDP contraction likely wider than 10%, PM says

Spains gross domestic product has likely to contract by more than 10 this year as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions imposed on economic activity to curb it, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.We are no...

Maverick French designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

Pierre Cardin, the French designer whose famous name embossed everything from wristwatches to bedsheets after his iconic Space Age styles shot him into the fashion stratosphere in the 1960s, has died, the French Academy of Fine Arts said Tu...

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal Pradesh

Cold wave conditions in Himachal Pradesh intensified on Tuesday as minimum temperatures decreased by one to two notches, the Meteorological Department said. Keylong, Kalpa, Dalhousie, and Kufri shivered at sub-zero temperature, Shimla Met c...

Dry run of COVID-19 vaccination concludes in 2 select Punjab districts

LudhianaNawanshahr Pb, Dec 29 PTI A two-day mock drill of the distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccine in two select districts of Punjab concluded on Tuesday. The districts of Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Nawanshahr ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020