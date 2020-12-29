Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP civil aviation minister to inspect Noida airport site on Wednesday

Uttar Pradeshs Minister of Civil Aviation Nand Gopal Gupta will visit the site of the upcoming Noida International Airport and review its work on Wednesday, officials said here on Tuesday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-12-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 19:34 IST
UP civil aviation minister to inspect Noida airport site on Wednesday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh's Minister of Civil Aviation Nand Gopal Gupta will visit the site of the upcoming Noida International Airport and review its work on Wednesday, officials said here on Tuesday. The minister is scheduled to visit Jewar, where the Greenfield project is coming up, and later hold a meeting with Arun Vir Singh, the CEO of Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), they said. "The minister will review the work of the airport till 12 pm and thereafter hold a meeting with Gautam Buddh Nagar administration officials," according to an official communique. Gupta, also the minister for Political Pension, Minority Welfare, Muslim Wakf, and Haj, will return to Lucknow later on Wednesday only, it added. Work is underway for the first phase of the Noida International Airport, which is billed to be India's biggest airport upon completion and spread on 5,000 hectares, according to officials. The first phase will be spread over 1,300 hectares and shall have two runways when the airport begins flight operations, which an official estimate could be December 2023 or January 2024. Estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crore, the airport is being developed by Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's GDP contraction likely wider than 10%, PM says

Spains gross domestic product has likely to contract by more than 10 this year as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions imposed on economic activity to curb it, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.We are no...

Maverick French designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

Pierre Cardin, the French designer whose famous name embossed everything from wristwatches to bedsheets after his iconic Space Age styles shot him into the fashion stratosphere in the 1960s, has died, the French Academy of Fine Arts said Tu...

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal Pradesh

Cold wave conditions in Himachal Pradesh intensified on Tuesday as minimum temperatures decreased by one to two notches, the Meteorological Department said. Keylong, Kalpa, Dalhousie, and Kufri shivered at sub-zero temperature, Shimla Met c...

Dry run of COVID-19 vaccination concludes in 2 select Punjab districts

LudhianaNawanshahr Pb, Dec 29 PTI A two-day mock drill of the distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccine in two select districts of Punjab concluded on Tuesday. The districts of Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Nawanshahr ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020